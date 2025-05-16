Quickly-rising new star Tucker Wetmore has made a bold statement about women with blonde hair: He's done dating you.

Wetmore was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and he had a bit of a revelation while we were chatting.

"Pretty much every girlfriend I have ever had was blonde, and I think it's time to change up a couple of things," he says.

Wetmore admits that he has never dated a brunette, and he wants to take a shot at it. He won't draw the line there, either — he's open to redheads, too — but no more blondes.

Redheads have a reputation for being a bit feisty, which we pointed out to him. He says it's not a problem: "It can't be worse than anything I've had, brother."

Wetmore dropped his What Not To album last month, and two of the songs on it are centered around brunette positivity: "Brunette" and "Takes One to Break One." The "Wind Up Missing You" singer says that yes, he is officially in his brunettes era.

So, how are the odds looking — does he see more blondes or brunettes in the crowd when he's playing concerts?

"It's a good mix of both, but the past couple of shows, it's been pretty brunette-heavy," he says.

Brunettes, step forward and shoot your shot — but be prepared for heartbreak.

"I've never been broken up with in my life," Wetmore says, which means he is the one doing the dumping.

So if you hear a Wetmore song about having a broken heart, just know that he likely did it to himself.

The rising star has live show dates scattered throughout the summer.

