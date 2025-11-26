Tracy Lawrence Grateful After Thanksgiving Miracle

Tracy Lawrence Grateful After Thanksgiving Miracle

Caylee Robillard / Dylan McGraw

Tracy Lawrence woke up needing a miracle on Tuesday morning (Nov. 25), and the country music community delivered. His annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry was 650 birds short after a refrigeration truck broke down.

  • This year marked Tracy Lawrence's 20th annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and benefit concert.
  • He'd hoped to serve up 2,000 turkeys to families in needs in 2025.
  • A concert at Luke Combs' Category 10 bar included Gretchen Wilson, Eric Paslay and more.

That was nearly 20 percent of their stock, and it meant about 6,500 people wouldn't get fed, so the singer made a desperate plea to media and fans/followers on social media. The response was simply overwhelming.

Country stars including Tucker Wetmore and Meghan Patrick led a convoy that delivered an additional 2,400 turkeys. That allowed for over 5,000 birds to be fried and more than 50,000 people to be fed.

Here's a picture of Lawrence with the "Wind Up Missin' You" singer — he dropped off 100 turkeys on his own!

Dylan McGraw
loading...

Tuesday night's concert at Category 10 was also a canned food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank.

This event is one of the most beloved yearly charity events in Nashville, with a who's-who of stars (Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw for starters) having participated in the past.

In the two decades since the "Alibis" singer started serving turkey dinners for Thanksgiving, he's cooked 15,000 turkeys and helped feed more than 135,000 people in need. He's also helped raise more than $2.5 million for the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Jamey Johnson, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins and Frank Ray also participated this year.

