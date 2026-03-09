Tucker Wetmore is one of those country artists who shows his a-- from time to time — literally.

When a funny picture of Wetmore’s bare behind started making the rounds on social media — after he posted it himself — some fellow country artists jokingly took a few playful jabs at his cheeks.

Dasha, who was on tour with Wetmore and hilariously pranked him at a show by coming out onstage wearing his wardrobe, had something funny to say about his rear end on Taste of Country Nights.

Dasha said, “Look at his little legs. I was worried that his jeans weren’t going to fit over my thighs, but it turns out we’re the exact same pant size. Low-key, my butt fills them out better.”

Dasha joked that Wetmore’s butt is pretty flat and said when she tried on his pants, she filled out the backside much better.

Then, Aaron Watson posted a video to his Instagram joking that he opened the app early in the morning to find something to look at while drinking his coffee — only to be greeted by the picture of Wetmore’s bare butt.

Watson had a few playful words for Wetmore and his backside.

“You got the pancake booty. God gave you a lot of gifts and you’re very talented and a handsome fellow, but you got that pancake [butt]. You got that mom [butt].”

“Couple things you need to do, Tucker — mom squats. Just put in about a hundred of those a day and that’ll help you out with that.”

After Watson’s video went viral, he stopped by Taste of Country Nights, where I asked him to follow up on his thoughts about Wetmore’s bare butt taking over the internet.

“You know Tucker — it needed to be addressed,” Watson said.

Watson added that he has a teenage daughter who, thankfully, doesn’t follow Wetmore on social media. But if she ever does come across the photo, he says he’ll tell her what he always tells her: “Boys are idiots.”

