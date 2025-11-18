It’s a week of career firsts for Tucker Wetmore — and it’s hitting him in all the best (and most nerve-racking) ways.

The rising country newcomer is gearing up for his first CMA Awards performance and a New Artist of the Year nomination, all in the same night.

As he prepares to hit the Bridgestone Arena stage alongside a stacked list of country stars, Wetmore is doing his best to keep calm — and keep it all in perspective.

“I'm kinda nervous a little bit. I'm not gonna lie,” he tells Taste of Country's Adison Haager. “But I'm really looking forward to it.”

‘All I Can Do Is My Best’

For his big night, Wetmore will perform in front of an arena packed with country music's biggest names — including a few personal heroes watching from the front row.

Where won’t he be looking during the performance? Right up front — especially at artists like Chris Stapleton.

“100%, all the people I look up to,” he says. “That's gonna definitely be the nerve-wracking thing — watching them all look up and watch me do my thing.”

He’s not going in alone, though. CMA Executive Producer Robert Deaton has offered a few behind-the-scenes pointers, and Wetmore says rehearsal “went smoothly” and “looks great.” Still, the butterflies are real.

“I'm gonna do my best, that's all I can do,” he confidently tells Haager. “It's gonna be really fun, I'm excited.”

A Red Carpet Moment With Mom

Before he takes the stage, Wetmore will walk the red carpet with his mom by his side — a sweet nod to someone who’s always been in his corner.

“She loves it all, she eats it up,” Wetmore says. “She's one of those moms who never missed a game growing up, so the fact that I can bring her to stuff like this — it means a lot. Not just to her, but to me too.”

From Breakout Debut to a Packed 2026

Wetmore’s CMA nod follows the success of his record-breaking debut album, What Not To, which made history as the biggest country debut from a new artist in 2025.

The project includes back-to-back Platinum singles “Wine Into Whiskey” and his first No. 1, the 2X Platinum “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

Looking ahead, the Washington native is set to headline his Brunette World Tour in 2026 — kicking off Feb. 12 in Boston — with support from Dasha, Carter Faith and Jacob Hackworth on select dates.

He’ll also join Jordan Davis for the Ain’t Enough Road Tour across Australia and New Zealand in March.

How to Watch the CMA Awards

The 59th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey Wilson, will air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8PM ET / 7PM CT.

Can’t catch it live? It’ll also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.