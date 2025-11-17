Reba’s CMA Advice for Lainey Wilson Was Supposed to Be ‘One’ Thing — Then Came the List

Lainey Wilson is stepping into some legendary boots this week — and she made sure to call in backup from one of country music’s most trusted voices.

The “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer will become the first woman to host the CMA Awards solo since Reba McEntire in 1991.

And naturally, she reached out to the five-time host herself for a little advice.

'She Sent Me a List!'

During a press conference ahead of the 59th Annual CMA Awards, Wilson revealed she asked McEntire for a single piece of guidance before hosting the show.

“I texted Reba last night and I said, ‘If you had one piece of advice to give me going into this week, what would it be?’” she recalled.

Her expectation? A quick, easy reply — something like “Just be yourself.”

“She sent me a list,” Wilson laughed. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. One piece of advice!’”

Though she didn’t reveal what was on the list, Wilson said she was grateful for the support — and well aware of the history she's stepping into.

“It’s some really big shoes to fill,” she said. “And I just am so honored.”

Making CMA History

Wilson is now just the third woman ever to host the CMA Awards solo — joining McEntire and Dolly Parton, who did it back in 1988.

She co-hosted the show in 2024 alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, but this year marks her first time leading the night solo.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl,” Wilson said. “To be hosting for a second year is a true honor.”

She’s also nominated in six categories, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind).

Who’s Performing at the 2025 CMA Awards?

Confirmed performers this year include:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Old Dominion

Kenny Chesney

Brandi Carlile

Riley Green

Patty Loveless

The Red Clay Strays

BigXthaPlug

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Lainey Wilson

… and more!

How to Watch the CMA Awards

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8PM ET / 7PM CT.

Can’t catch it live? It’ll also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.