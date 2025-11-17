We asked Luke Combs to choose one CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee to vote for — and it can't be himself.

His answer was the person who's maybe the biggest wildcard of the bunch.

Who Would Luke Combs Vote For For CMA Entertainer of the Year?

Combs — who's nominated for Entertainer of the Year in 2025, and has won twice in the past — acknowledged that it's hard to argue with Lainey Wilson as an Entertainer pick. After all, she's hosting the show.

But that's not ultimately who gets his (hypothetical) vote.

"I mean, I think Lainey's chances are high,"Combs told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul. "But CoJo [Cody Johnson] would be kinda sick, too, you know what I mean? He's great. I love him, too."

Who is Nominated For CMA Entertainer of the Year?

In this category, there's no real such thing as an underdog. The nominees are Combs, Wilson, Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton. All are undeniable superstars.

Read More: Why Isn't Cody Johnson Performing at the 2025 CMAs?

But out of the five of those, Johnson might be the closest to underdog status. He's one of two of the batch who has never won CMA Entertainer of the Year (Stapleton is the other). And out of all five, he's the only first-time Entertainer of the Year nominee.

What Are Other Artists Saying About Who Should Win CMA Entertainer of the Year?

Jon Pardi's answer was pretty matter-of-fact. "Scientifically? Morgan Wallen," he told Taste of Country.

"If you're looking at stats, I mean, I'm just saying, there's only one person that does more than Morgan, and it's Taylor Swift," he says. "Our girl Lainey, though, she's everywhere, too, when it comes to entertaining people. So I would say Lainey or Morgan."

Read More: 2025 CMA Awards: Everything We Know

Shenandoah singer Marty Raybon didn't hesitate before throwing his weight behind Wilson.

"She's gonna get it," he said confidently. "There's a lot of appeal there. She is a showperson."

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 2025 CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday (Nov. 19) in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson is hosting, and the show will air on ABC.