The 2025 CMA Awards will be a big night for Cody Johnson, who's nominated in four categories -- including the biggest of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

But he's sitting out one aspect of the festivities where he's typically been a mainstay. Johnson will not perform this year, he told Lon Helton during a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA.

The singer admits he's disappointed. But it was the responsible move both for his health and in order to be fair to CoJo Nation.

Why Isn't Cody Johnson Performing at the 2025 CMA Awards?

Last month, Johnson had surgery for a ruptured eardrum. The procedure sidelined him for several weeks, but without it, he could be kept offstage for months. Johnson wiped his tour calendar for the rest of the year in order to recuperate.

The singer says he could have tried to push himself through a CMAs performance, but ultimately, the smarter move was to play it safe.

"I had an opportunity, and maybe I could, but we didn't want to risk my recovery process," he explains.

"I also didn't think it would be fair for the fans who had their shows canceled," Johnson points out.

He'll still be cheering on his fellow country stars from his seat in the crowd, and he might even get up onstage for a non-performing role.

"I think I'll get to announce Lainey's performance," Johnson says. "So I'll be involved, but not in the capacity I wanted."

How is Cody Johnson Doing After Surgery?

On Oct. 8, Johnson shared an update saying his surgery was a success.

He spoke about the progress he's making, with help from regular rehab appointments, and said he has every reason to believe he'll be able to return to the stage in 2026 as planned.

During his time off the road, Johnson and his wife Brandi also welcomed their third child, son Jaycee Daniel.

The singer broke that news during his Country Countdown USA appearance, too. He said that Jaycee made his arrival on Oct. 21, and the family kept their happy news private for the first few weeks.

Jaycee is the first boy for the couple, who are already parents to two girls.

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 2025 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8PM ET at Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena.

The show will be available to watch on ABC, with streaming available on ABC partners like Hulu+ Live TV, Sling and YouTube TV. Hulu will also stream the show on demand the following day.

Lainey Wilson is hosting the 2025 CMAs. It's her first time doing the job solo; she co-hosted for the first time in 2024 with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.