Cody Johnson's surgery to repair a burst ear drum was a success.

The singer shared a video update with fans on social media. He assured them that he's healing up nicely, and offered his thanks for all the prayers and well-wishes he's received.

"Got the nice little patch on my ear," Johnson said, turning to one side to show his bandage.

"Doctor said the surgery went great," he continued. "[I] should make a full recovery with the proper rehab. I've got a lot of follow-up doctor's appointments to go yet."

Johnson is now on the mend, and feeling extra buoyed by all the support he's received during his health setback.

"Thanks for all the texts, the calls, the prayer requests, all the good wishes. I've really felt the love," the singer said.

"So I'm gonna do my best to recharge," he added, "and I can't wait to see you guys in 2026."

Why Did Cody Johnson Get Surgery?

Johnson's update came just hours after he announced that he needed surgery to repair a burst ear drum.

The singer explained that he'd been suffering an upper respiratory infection and sinus infection, which caused the rupture.

Without the surgery, he said, his healing time "could be months."

But even with the surgery, Johnson's condition still requires weeks of recovery. Even the better of the two options forced him to cancel a large chunk of shows.

Read More: Cody Johnson Cancels Remaining 2025 Tour Dates to Undergo Surgery

The singer has scrapped the six remaining tour dates on his calendar for 2025. He broke the news to fans "with a very heavy heart."

What Cody Johnson Shows Are Canceled?

The announcement will affect the following Cody Johnson shows:

Oct. 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 24 — Birmingham, Ala.

Oct. 25 — Birmingham, Ala.

Oct. 31 — Gonzales, La. (Boots In the Bayou)

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. (Hondo Rodeo Fest)

Dec. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev.