Cody Johnson needs a surgery that will prevent him from singing for several weeks. Without it, he'd be sidelined for months.

The "Dirt Cheap" singer just revealed that he's canceling all remaining 2025 tour dates, starting with an Oct. 18 concert in Pittsburgh. If his timeline holds, he won't need to worry about singing again until next February.

This means he'll also be unable to perform on one of country music's biggest stages in November.

What's Wrong With Cody Johnson?

Johnson has been battling an upper respiratory infection and sinus infection. Recently this led to a burst ear drum that is so severe he needs surgery to fix it.

"The healing process will take many weeks ... without the surgery my downtime could be months," he shares.

Either path requires him to stop singing for a while, thus the canceled shows. The timing couldn't be worse.

In September, Johnson was nominated for his first Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. The show is scheduled for Nov. 19 on ABC, and traditionally each of the five nominees are asked to perform.

This is no longer possible, and it remains unclear if the surgery and his healing will even allow him to attend this show. The Texan didn't address any of that in his note to fans.

Canceled Cody Johnson Concerts

The announcement will affect the following Cody Johnson shows:

Oct. 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 24 — Birmingham, Ala.

Oct. 25 — Birmingham, Ala.

Oct. 31 — Gonzales, La. (Boots In the Bayou)

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. (Hondo Rodeo Fest)

Dec. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev.

Cody Johnson's Top Songs

"I'm Gonna Love You" — a duet with Carrie Underwood — is the focus of Johnson's CMA nominations, but his growing catalog of hits has got him to this point.

"Til You Can't," "Human" and "On My Way to You" are three more hits from the 38-year-old. While always a popular artist in Texas, he's on his way to becoming one of country music's biggest stars nationally.

In 2026, Johnson is set to headline Stagecoach for the very first time.

All of this comes during a pivotal few weeks for Johnson. Later this month, wife Brandi is set to deliver their third child, after two daughters born in 2015 and 2017.

