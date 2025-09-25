The Stagecoach 2026 lineup is here, and it's stout.

Who's Headlining at Stagecoach in 2026?

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone will each headline one night of the festival, setting a tone for the event that's traditional country-minded, but still inclusive to fans of all stripes.

All three of those headlining acts have performed at Stagecoach before. It's been a couple years from Johnson and Wilson, who last took the Stagecoach stage in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Malone performed a country set at the 2024 Stagecoach event, despite the fact that he hadn't yet released his country album and was still known pretty much exclusively for his rap and pop music.

It was on that stage that he and Morgan Wallen first debuted their now-ubiquitous duet, "I Had Some Help."

Who's on the Lineup for Stagecoach in 2026?

Other performers booked for Stagecoach include Brooks & Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, Nate Smith, Gavin Adcock and more.

Plenty more hitmakers from outside the country genre are coming into the fold, too. Ludacris, Pitbull, Teddy Swims and Journey are all on the bill.

Stagecoach regulars Guy Fieri and Diplo will once again return for the 2026 event.

When + Where Does Stagecoach Take Place in 2026?

Stagecoach 2026 will take place April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. For ticketing options and more information, visit the festival's website.