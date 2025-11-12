Cody Johnson's baby boy is here! The country singer and his wife Brandi welcomed their third child, Jaycee Daniel Johnson, on Oct. 21.

Their new bundle of joy is the first boy for the superstar couple, who are already parents to two girls.

The couple have yet to share the news on social media, but Johnson spilled the tea during his visit with Lon Helton on Country Countdown USA. His episode is slated to air this upcoming weekend, Nov. 15-16.

Who Are Cody Johnson's Children?

Johnson and his wife first announced their pregnancy at the 2025 ACM Awards. The couple walked the red carpet with Brandi cradling her baby bump in a silky, one-shoulder, floor-lengthy gown.

At the time, the couple already knew their baby's sex, and Johnson told People that he was pretty excited to get the news that their third child would be a boy.

"I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal," he admits.

Johnson and Brandi also share two daughters; Clara, 10, and Cori, 8. The "'Til You Can't" singer says he is "excited to watch them help raise this little boy."

Cody Johnson Says Raising a Boy Will Be Different

Raising his son will be different than raising his daughters, the country hitmaker shares.

"He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did," he explains. "He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

Many of the privileges Jaycee will get are also different from the ones Johnson himself experienced growing up. After all, his dad is one of the biggest names in country music and that lends itself to some luxuries.

"He's going to get to grow up differently than I did," Johnson told Taste of Country during a media roundup in August.

The things Johnson now enjoys as hobbies were things he did as a kid because his family needed it.

"A lot of that was out of necessity," he shares. "Not that we necessarily couldn't afford certain things, but it just made life a lot easier whenever you go out and catch 24 catfish and you clean them and then you have meat in the freezer."

Johnson is currently at home resting as he recovers from a ruptured ear drum that required surgery to fix. The injury is a result of a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection. He had to cancel the rest of his 2025 shows, but is scheduled to return to the stage on Feb. 6, 2026.