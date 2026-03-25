Cody Johnson is not only a country music superstar: He is a superhero to his three children.

Johnson has two daughters and one son, and in an exclusive Taste of Country Nights interview he tells me that his two young daughters are already putting their stake into the ground when it comes to not losing the Johnson last name.

We got to talking about the addition of his first son, Jaycee and how excited he is that his last name will now live on forever and that's when he dropped this fun-fact on us about his two young daughters.

The "'Till You Can't" singer said "Both of my girls told me that they were going to hyphenate their name when they got married, so I was kind of like 'Well, I already kinda got it going.'"

How Old Are Cody Johnson's Daughters?

Clara Mae Johnson is 10 and Cori Johnson is 8.

Although they are really young, it would seem as if they understand how marriage works and how women historically take their husband's last name.

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Cody Johnson is a Dad First and a Country Artist Second

Johnson has told me before that he's been known to drop a huge amount of money on a private jet flight home after a concert just to see one of his daughter's dance recitals and get back to play a show the next day in some other city.

Read More: Cody Johnson Should be Nominated for ‘Dad of the Year’ For This [Exclusive]

Top 20 Cody Johnson Songs Adored by COJO Nation Cody Johnson has a way of captivating his fans with his heartfelt delivery and powerful, rugged vocals. His ability to get a crowd fired up and also draw them in for a sentimental ballad is unmatched. Although most know him for his hits "Human" and "'Til You Can't," Johnson has been rocking the stage for quite some time. Let's take a look at his Top 20 songs.