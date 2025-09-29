We already know that Cody Johnson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards.

But after hearing about the sweet thing he does for his kids, we're convinced he should be nominated for Dad of the Year, too.

The father of two (and soon to be three) tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that he's guilty of overspending for his kids.

"I've always been the guy that's spent way too much money on a private jet to play a show in like, Wyoming and then be back the next morning for a dance recital, too," Johnson admits.

According to Stratos Jets, the cost of a private jet rental from Wyoming to Tennessee is anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000, depending on size of jet and route taken.

Most people might take an hour or two off work in order to make it to their child's dance recital, and it likely doesn't affect their bottom line too much.

But Johnson might be dropping an average person's yearly salary in order to be sitting front row and snapping pictures at a recital.

I could tell Johnson was extremely proud as he said this, and wanted it to be a thing that people remembered.

Get our free mobile app

Johnson previously told Taste of Country, "I'm a cowboy, a rancher with a part-time musician job."

I think we need to remix that thought: He's a part-time musician who's also a cowboy, rancher and full-time family man.

When we asked if he does this kind of thing on the regular for his kiddos, the "'Till You Can't" singer replied, "They've definitely got daddy wrapped around their finger."

We'll take that as a yes.

How Old is Cody Johnson?

Johnson is 38 years-old and was born on May 21, 1987.

Who is Cody Johnson's Wife?

Cody Johnson married Brandi Johnson in 2019. She is a former teacher and now currently stays at home to raise their two, soon-to-be three kids.

Country Stars Who Are Having Babies in 2025 The country music family is expanding in 2025. These country singers are all making space for new bundles of joy this year. Some are first-time parents, while others are already experts at this "parenting" thing, but every new arrival is sure to be equally sweet. Keep scrolling to see photos of all the stars who will become parents in 2025. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak