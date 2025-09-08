2025 CMA Awards: Who, What, When + Everything Else You Need to Know

The 2025 CMA Awards are fast approaching. Here's everything you need to know about "Country Music's Biggest Night."

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The Country Music Awards are typically held every year in November. Sticking to tradition, this year's show will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Where Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

Once again, the CMA Awards will be held in the heart of country music, Nashville. The show will take over Bridgestone Arena.

How Can I Watch the 2025 CMA Awards?

Country music fans will be able to watch the awards show on ABC, with streaming available on ABC's partners like Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV. Hulu will also stream the show on demand the following day.

The CMA Awards will begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 CMA Awards?

A host for the 2025 awards show has not been announced at this time.

Last year, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning served as the hosts. Wilson was a new addition, as Bryan and Manning hosted the previous two years. It was her first time hosting the show.

Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood have each hosted the CMA Awards 12 times, which is tie for the most for any artist. Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted together for a whopping 11 years from 2008 to 2018.

Who Is Nominated for the 2025 CMA Awards?

Nominations for the 2025 CMA Awards were announced on Monday, Sept 8 in a live stream hosted by the Association. Wilson, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley are tied for the most nominations this year.

Here are the artists nominated for some of the night's biggest awards.

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year:

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
Zach Top, Cold Beer & Country Music
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Morgan Wallen, I'm the Problem
Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

A full list of nominations can be found here.

Who Is Presenting at the 2025 CMA Awards?

A list of presenters for this year's event has not been announced at this time. Typically, the event features standouts from the world of country music and pop culture.

All of the Women Who've Won Country Entertainer of the Year Awards

Entertainer of the Year is by and large the biggest award an artist can receive in the world of country music. To put it simply, winning that trophy means you crushed the country music game with music, touring, and festivals, and you likely also found mass appeal outside of the genre.

It's a highly coveted award, and historically, it's been handed out to more men than women. Just 10 women in country music have heard their names called at the end of the night at either the CMA Awards or the ACM Awards over the years.

Here's a list of women who've won country Entertainer of the Year awards.
