The 2025 CMA Awards are fast approaching. Here's everything you need to know about "Country Music's Biggest Night."

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The Country Music Awards are typically held every year in November. Sticking to tradition, this year's show will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Where Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

Once again, the CMA Awards will be held in the heart of country music, Nashville. The show will take over Bridgestone Arena.

Megan Moroney accepts the New Artist of the Year award onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

How Can I Watch the 2025 CMA Awards?

Country music fans will be able to watch the awards show on ABC, with streaming available on ABC's partners like Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV. Hulu will also stream the show on demand the following day.

The CMA Awards will begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 CMA Awards?

A host for the 2025 awards show has not been announced at this time.

Last year, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning served as the hosts. Wilson was a new addition, as Bryan and Manning hosted the previous two years. It was her first time hosting the show.

Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood have each hosted the CMA Awards 12 times, which is tie for the most for any artist. Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted together for a whopping 11 years from 2008 to 2018.

Co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Who Is Nominated for the 2025 CMA Awards?

Nominations for the 2025 CMA Awards were announced on Monday, Sept 8 in a live stream hosted by the Association. Wilson, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley are tied for the most nominations this year.

Here are the artists nominated for some of the night's biggest awards.

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year:

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

Zach Top, Cold Beer & Country Music

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Morgan Wallen, I'm the Problem

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

A full list of nominations can be found here.

Who Is Presenting at the 2025 CMA Awards?

A list of presenters for this year's event has not been announced at this time. Typically, the event features standouts from the world of country music and pop culture.