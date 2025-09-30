Lainey Wilson will host the CMA Awards in 2025.

Has Lainey Wilson Hosted the CMA Awards Before?

The CMA revealed the news in a press release on Tuesday morning (Sept. 30). The multiple CMA Awards nominee is hosting the awards show for the second consecutive year.

Who Hosted the CMA Awards in 2024?

She co-hosted in 2024 with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

What Has Lainey Wilson Said About Hosting the 2025 CMA Awards?

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson states.

“I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Who Are the Biggest Nominees at the 2025 CMA Awards?

Wilson is also one of the biggest nominees in the 2025 CMA Awards. She's tied with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney with six nominations apiece in 2025.

Wilson is nominated in the evening's most important categories, including Music Video, Single, Song, Album, Female Vocalist and the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year.

Who Are the Presenters at the 2025 CMA Awards?

The CMA has not yet announced the presenters at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Who Are the Performers at the 2025 CMA Awards?

The performers at the 2025 CMA Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

Has Lainey Wilson Ever Won a CMA Award?

Lainey Wilson is a nine-time winner at the CMA Awards going into the 2025 ceremony.

She's won New Artist, Music Video, Female Vocalist, Album, Musical Event and even Entertainer of the Year during past shows.

How Can I Watch the 2025 CMA Awards?

Billed as "Country Music’s Biggest Night," the CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, beginning at 8PM ET on ABC.

The show will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

