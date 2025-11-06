Luke Combs (twice!) and Lainey WIlson are among the first singers announced as performers at the 2025 CMA Awards.

The nine performances includes a trio of Female Vocalist of the Year nominees, two Male Vocalist of the Year nominees and all five singers up for New Artist of the Year.

The 2025 CMA Awards air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Ella Langley, Lainey WIlson and Megan Moroney are among the nomination leaders.

In 2024, there were 20 performance slots with some featuring multiple songs.

More performers are expected to be announced before in the coming days. This list features established country stars, plus BigXThaPlug, a Dallas rapper who has become a favorite collaborator with country singers.

His songs with Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman have brought him positive attention in recent years. At the 2025 CMAs, he'll take the stage with Combs to sing "Pray Hard," a song about overcoming adversity through the power of prayer.

Typically, all five Entertainer of the Year nominees perform at the CMA Awards but this year could be different with Cody Johnson recovering from a busted eardrum and Morgan Wallen choosing to skip recent awards shows. That leaves Wilson, Combs and Chris Stapleton.

Wilson is the only one of the initial nine performances announced without a song. She'll also be hosting the CMA Awards by herself for the first time, after a year partnering with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

2025 CMA Awards Performers (With Songs If Known):

BigXThaPlug and Luke Combs, “Pray Hard”

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs, “Back In the Saddle”

Megan Moroney, “6 Months Later”

Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr., “Took a Walk”

Stephen Wilson Jr., “Stand By Me”

Tucker Wetmore, “Wind Up Missin’ You”

Zach Top, “Guitar”