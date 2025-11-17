Ella Langley isn’t just heading into Wednesday’s (Nov. 19) CMA Awards with six nominations — she’s also set to perform her new song, “Choosing Texas.”

Ahead of the show, she told Taste of Country what fans can expect to see on their TV screens.

“There’s going to be some dancing,” she says. “You’re going to feel the longing the song describes — missing that person, whether it’s where they’re living or who they want to be with.”

If you’ve seen her lyric video for the song, she says it will display a similar aura.

“It’s just a good ol’ country song with some two-steppin’ in it,” she smiles.

Performing in front of thousands — and on national television — is no easy feat. For Langley, the best way to calm her nerves is leaning on her faith.

“I say a prayer,” she begins. “That I’m going to go out there and show the gifts I’ve been given, and just be proud of the work me and my team, band have all put into making this Ella Langley thing what it is.”

She’s more proud than nervous.

“Last two (award shows) it was a little more unknown,” she recalls. “Now I’ve done it more, I’ve got a couple under my belt and I’m just excited.”

The singer is up for New Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year.

When Are the 2025 CMA Awards?

The 2025 CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday (Nov. 19) in Nashville, Tenn. Lainey Wilson is hosting, and the show will air on ABC.