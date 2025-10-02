You would think that as a performer you wouldn't mind seeing yourself on video, but that is not the case for Lainey Wilson. She refuses to watch videos of herself performing.

Wilson was a guest on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, where she said "I don't watch videos of myself on stage. If I'm on TikTok, I'll scroll by it -- I'm like 'I know what I sound like, trust me.'"

We then got in there a little further and asked if she watched her Yellowstone episodes. Fans may recall she played the character of Abby on the Paramount+ series

Wilson says, "I don't watch them multiple times." She watches the episode one time when it comes out, then that is it.

That's a hard fact to wrap your head around. Given how popular Yellowstone was at the time, surely her friends and family members were having watch parties left and right.

Also, her fiancé, Duck likely loved seeing his lady on TV as well -- maybe he watched those episodes once Wilson went to sleep at night.

When you take a look at this from 30,000 feet, its easy to see what kind of person Wilson truly is at heart: A fast-moving businesswoman who doesn't dwell on the past as much as she does the future.

In fact, Wilson has said herself that she manifests her success.

Back at the 2023 CMA Awards, when she first won Entertainer of the Year, Wilson said that she was "envisioning" that moment back when she was a struggling artist living in an RV parked in West Nashville.

"I feel like sometimes you gotta pretend. You gotta put yourself in the shoes of things you're not, so you can become them," she said at the time.

Speaking of the CMAs, Wilson was just announced as the host of the 59th annual CMA Awards. The show will air live on ABC on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and stream the following day on Hulu.

Wilson is also nominated for six CMA trophies this year, including Entertainer of the Year.

