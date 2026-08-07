Garth Brooks won't begin his Chicago tour stop on Sept. 10 after all. The "Friends In Low Places" singer is backing things up as demand for his tour requires.

Garth Brooks begins his Blame It All On My Roots Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 20.

So far, three cities have been announced.

More dates are to be announced in the future.

Tickets for the Blame It All On My Roots Tour stop in Chicago went on sale on Friday (Aug. 7). None of the shows have listed as sold out but on Facebook, Brooks said the demand required an additional concert.

READ MORE: All the Country Tours Scheduled For 2026

So, he'll officially open the tour in Chicago on Sept. 10. He'll also play Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 (evening) and then Sept. 13 (matinee).

Are Garth Brooks' Tour Stops Really Sold Out?

Brooks isn't just blowing smoke when he says sales for his tour stops have been robust. Taste of Country spot-checked several dates from his Indianapolis and Denver concerts and found most were either sold out or left with single tickets.

One or two ticketing maps featured rows of available tickets in the upper deck, back. For example, the last two dates in Denver (Sept. 5 and 6) have under 50 or under 1,000 tickets remaining, respectively.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Will Be Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks' late-'90s World Tour resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that's another tradition he's carrying on for the next batch of shows.

A press release says that Brooks is recording the music he performs onstage for something he dubs Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates, Chicago:

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

11 Stunning Secrets of Garth Brooks, "Friends In Low Places" Garth Brooks ' "Friend in Low Places" is a song of many legends and — as it turns out — they're nearly all true! From the man who sold it to the woman who leaked it early (and the baby that was born as they recorded it), here are 11 stunning secrets about this 1990 hit. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes