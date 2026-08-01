Garth Brooks is planning a major arena tour for fall 2026, called the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

It's a throwback to his '90s days. He's bringing back a piece of equipment that was a fixture on tour three decades ago, and he's recording the shows for a future live album.

What Is Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour?

To understand how that all fits together, you've got to go back 30 years, to a World Tour that Brooks launched in 1996.

Garth Brooks announced his 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour on July 7.

The tour opens at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 20.

More dates are to be announced. A social media video sharing the news features Brooks' voice saying, "Indianapolis is the perfect city to start the World Tour."

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," Brooks explains in a statement. "The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

Garth Brooks' New Tour is a Callback to a World Tour He Launched In 1996

In his press materials, Brooks says that his upcoming arena tour will mirror the World Tour that kicked off in March 1996.

This tour ran for two years and contained 344 shows, first in support of his 1995 Fresh Horses and later his 1997 Sevens album. It was the final tour Brooks headlined before his retirement in 2001.

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It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, with record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts both in North America and abroad.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed drummer Mike Palmer during the shows.

Well, the drum pod is comin' back! In fact, it's a centerpiece of the new tour. Fans' first indication that the concerts were coming was via a video that Brooks posted early on July 7 after wiping his Instagram page clean.

The video shows Brooks-filmed footage of the pod as he says, "How long has it been, old girl? 30 years?" Interspersed with that are throwback clips of the pod onstage in action, with the singer standing on top of it during a drum solo.

"You know what? Maybe it's time we put you back to work," he adds.

Brooks' new string of shows will feature the return of the Drum Pod, kicking off the retro theme of the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Will Be Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks' late-'90s World Tour resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that's another tradition he's carrying on for the next batch of shows.

A press release says that Brooks is recording the music he performs onstage for something he dubs Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

NOTE: These tour dates will be updated as Brooks adds more shows.

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