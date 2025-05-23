Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 wrapped up Thursday night (May 22) with all four farmers finding their happy ending.

Farmer John ultimately chose Claire — a decision that shocked many fans of the show. After all, his priorities seemed similar to Lily's, like faith and family, so viewers thought it was a no brainer that he would choose the Dallas beauty queen.

But he and Claire are happy. Today, they are still together, and they sat down for the first time with Taste of Country to share where things stand.

While viewers are just now learning about their relationship, filming for the show wrapped in October, so they’ve had about 8 months to get to know each other.

What Was Farmer John Looking for in a Wife?

“Someone who is kind, but can also lay down the law so to speak,” he told Taste of Country in October. "It’s also important to me that that person aligns with my values and morals, because those are the things I want my children to have instilled in them growing up."

Claire revealing that she’s not as religious as John is a hot topic after learning of his decision in the finale. She's different in other ways, too, but ultimately, John realized he was needing someone who is different, and he's embracing that in her.

Plus, they have similar senses of humor and enjoy each other's company.

"I’m a Catholic guy, and I’m sure Claire understands that too,” John explains. "That stuff takes a lot of time. We got to know each other over a month, so there is still al lot of time to see where this goes and enjoy each other's company. That stuff is for down the line, we will hold off for now."

Since Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 Wrapped ...

When he says "hold off," he means moving in together. They'll continue their Chicago to St. Louis commute for now — a little over four hours separate them by car.

“We’ve been trying to stay on some sort of a schedule,” Claire shares. “We thought it was going to be hard, [but] I think the hardest part is not being able to be out in public, especially in Chicago."

"The show’s been great at helping procure trips," John reveals. "Tulum is probably the highlight."

When Cameras Stopped Rolling ...

“It was hard because we were kept apart the entire time and had no one-on-one time alone,” Claire starts. “After the finale we were just released to each other, so that was weird!”

“We just hung out, no cameras, talked about the show, talked about the choices,” John adds. “Basically, just had a good time chatting without any pressure form the cameras."

“I think that’s why we’ve done as well as we have,” Claire continues. “We’re like, 'Let's just see where this goes, not put pressure on ourselves.' We already had all that pressure, so let’s get to know each other off camera."

“When Claire’s bothered by something, she’ll talk with her hand,” John says of one of her cute quirks.

As for his?

“I had to get used to his intensity," she admits, smiling. "Sometimes you seem like you’re yelling, but you’re 80 percent joking. I’m like, 'Why are you yelling at me?' and he’s like, 'I’m not!'"

As for the other farmers from Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife, Colton ultimately chose Zoe, Jay chose Grace and Matt took home Chelsi.