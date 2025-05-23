Matt Warren was deciding between Jordyn Mallory and Chelsi Blayne Davis as Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 drew to an end.

During the reality show’s finale episode, he picked Chelsi.

While farmer John and his pick, Claire, did a round of press interviews right after the finale, Matt and Chelsi didn’t.

Which has fans asking ...

Are Matt and Chelsi From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Still Together?

Even though fans just watched the FWAW finale on Thursday night (May 22), it was actually filmed last year, roughly eight months prior to its airing.

But the couple have more or less confirmed their relationship status in recent Instagram posts.

Matt shared several photos with Chelsi on Instagram on Friday (May 23), remarking that he has been admiring his view — and he doesn't mean the California hills.

“Never thought that view could get better,” he writes.

The pictures seem to have been taken during Farmer Wants a Wife filming, behind the scenes.

The spot where Matt revealed his pick, where he asked Chelsi to be his girlfriend, is stunning — it's on his family’s property and overlooks the ocean. But of course, it's better with her in view.

“Can’t believe we did this, but so grateful we did,” Chelsi chimes in in the comments section. “God knew what he was doing. You’re the best!! So thankful for you."

Farmers Matt, John, Jay and Colton all had to choose between two women during the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Two couples from Season 2 are still together, but none of the couples from Season 1 of the show lasted very long.

Season 4 has not been confirmed, but host Kimberly Williams Paisley did solicit single farmers at the end of the S3 finale.

On her own Instagram page, Chelsi shared a picture of her with Matt and his young nephew. "These two," she writes over the photo, notably with two heart emojis.

So, it would seem farmer Matt found a relationship and a happy ending. As for Jordyn, whom he had to say goodbye to in the finale ...

"I think that I was having some of the feelings of, ‘OK, it feels like we're just friends," Jordyn tells Taste of Country. "And then I talked to Matt about it and was, ‘Oh, I was very wrong.'"

She says they've been able to stay friends, fortunately.