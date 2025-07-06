Farmer Jay Woods chose Grace Clark at the end of Farmer Wants a Wife, but sadly, their relationship wouldn’t last long.

Once filming stopped, they spent a little time here and there together, but the couple living in two different states prohibited their relationship from progressing.

“For me and Grace, what you see on TV,” Woods begins.

“It’s like that perfect football team — you have all these recruits and five-star players, but when they go out and play the first game, it doesn’t work out that way.”

Once they were off-screen, their chemistry just didn’t click. However, Woods wishes Clark the best and hopes she does find love.

Although he didn’t end up meeting “the one” on the show, he doesn’t regret going on.

“The friendships and the bonds that you build on this show with the guys and some of the producers,” Woods shares.

“Even with some of the ladies, those are experiences you take with you the rest of your life. I was there to try and find my wife; obviously it didn’t work out, but I think it opened up a lot more doors for me to find that person as well.”

During his interview with Taste of Country, we asked the cattle rancher if there was a new lady in his life. He didn’t say yes, but he also didn’t say no.

“It’s pretty complicated,” Woods says with a smile.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time. I’m not actively looking, but I’m also not committed to anything.”

Woods started Culture Cattle Co., and he has been traveling and teaching others about the cattle business.