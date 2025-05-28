Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Grace Mayaclark said yes to a relationship with farmer Jay Woods at the end of Season 3.

However, after the finale, neither of them posted about their relationship, causing people to wonder if they were still together.

Are Jay and Grace From Farmer Wants a Wife Still Together?

Although the season finale just aired earlier in May, the FOX series actually finished filming last October, meaning the couple have had eight months to date off-screen and navigate their relationship.

In a TikTok video Grace posted, she confirms that their relationship has dissolved: They broke up.

“Woke up, no boyfriend,” her text reads. It's on top of a photo of Grace smiling as she dances away from the camera. She also lists things that she's been up to lately — living with her best friends, being a middle school youth leader — and says that life is good.

If fans needed further proof beyond her not sharing pictures of Jay, the caption puts the nail in the coffin.

Grace never alludes to what went wrong or why they broke up, but her responses to fans in the comments section seem to shed some light.

“No one should ever make you feel like it’s a crime or bad thing to be close to her mom,” a follower writes.

“So grateful for the relationship I have with my momma,” Graces adds.

In the final scenes of Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife, Jay brought Grace a dog. It sounds like that dog now lives with Jay.

"Did you keep the dog?" a follower asks.

“He has her," Grace says.

The death of this relationship means two of the four couples who were together at the end of the season did not make it — Colton and Zoe also recently shared that their relationship did not work out.

In happier news, John and Claire have been pretty much constantly posting about their happiness together since the finale, and Matt and Chelsi have shared a few glimpses at their relationship, as well.