‘Farmer Wants a Wife': Are Colton and Zoe Still Together?

Farmer Colton picked Zoe during the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife, but since then, the couple have gone dark.

Aside from a few vague allusions to their time together on the show, Colton Hendricks and Zoë Green have provided nothing that looks like an update about their relationship status.

Then suddenly, they did.

During the Season 3 Farmer Wants a Wife finale, Colton chose Zoe over Keeley.

Additionally, Farmer Matt chose Chelsi, Farmer Jay chose Grace, and Farmer John chose Claire.

Of the four couples, only two are confirmed to be dating today.

Colton has started sharing videos and photos to social media that seem to answer the question of if he's still with Zoë. She has been dotting the comments of her own Instagram posts.

Are Colton and Zoë still Together?

All evidence gathered indicates that Colton and Zoë have broken up and are not still together. On Friday (May 23), Zoë shared a big gallery of pictures to Instagram with a caption that celebrated the journey and how it ended.

"Forever grateful for this moment, everything it has taught me, and all the incredible people I met along the way," she writes, before thanking the cast and crew and commenting on the armadillo Colton caught.

As fans scrolled through comments, it became clear her gratitude was not for finding the man of her dreams. One follower said she'd heard they are not together any longer and she "dodged a bullet."

"Yes, all is forgiven and life goes on," Zoë writes. "Life is too short to hold hate in your heart towards anyone."

"At the end of the day, we all go through things behind the scenes that others may never fully understand. I truly wish him the best and hope he finds peace and happiness, whatever that looks like for him," she adds.

Other fans of hers took bigger swings.

Colton hasn't said anything about Zoë, but on Memorial Day he shared a video of a different girl riding a horse.

"My baby, she makes me feel like a king," he captioned.

Fans indicated they'd heard rumors he'd since started a new relationship.

While none of the couples from Season 1 of Farmer Wants a Wife lasted, two from Season 2 and now two from Season 3 have stuck it out. None have gotten married, however, although Mitchell and Sydney did recently move in together in Tennessee.