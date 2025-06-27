Farmer Colton Breaks His Silence: What Went Wrong With Zoe?

Farmer Colton Hendricks chose Zoe Green during the finale of Farmer Wants a Wife. However, they are no longer together, and in an interview with Taste of Country, Hendricks explains why.

“The communication, it just really wasn’t there,” the farmer admits.

"I am not a big texter — I like to have phone calls. She has her own life and she’s super busy, and I have my own and and am super busy. The time just wasn’t there."

Farmer Colton explains that filming Farmer Wants a Wife is done over a short period — about five weeks — and he says that's just not a lot of time to get to know someone.

“After knowing someone for five weeks and meeting them for a few hours a day, moving them [Zoe] across the country is not something I am wanting to do," he says. "So, just a few weeks and then it fizzled out."

From Colton's perspective, he might have gotten a little swept away in the process. Once filming was over, he realized he hadn't been living in reality, despite filming a reality television show.

The candle fizzled out, essentially.

"You're in this own little world [filming] and then you come out of it,” he reveals.

"It’s almost like getting out of prison. When you’re in prison, you look at your options and choose the best one. When you get out, you’re like, 'Hold on, I might have had some rose colored glasses on.'"

“Zoe is great,” he clarifies. “Zoe is wonderful. But for me, it’s truly the lifestyle I want to live later on [that was the dealbreaker].”

Since the show ended, Farmer Colton is now happily dating someone new. His girlfriend’s name is Cassie, and they actually met before the reality show. But as a true gentleman, he let her know he was in the running to be cast on Farmer Wants a Wife, so they wouldn’t be able to pursue anything further at the time.

Once filming ended and his relationship with Zoe crumbled, Colton went running back to Cassie.

“I called her and was like, 'I ended up picking a girl and she ended up not wanting to have anything to do with me,'” he says he told her.

“I wasn’t talking to Zoe much because I wasn’t into it. I just kept calling her [Cassie]. Finally she was like, 'Alright I’ll give you one last shot.' I’m not taking it for granted."

Now, he's pretty confident Cassie is the one.

"She really is everything I am looking for," he admits, smiling like he can't contain it. "It's hard to think about how good she is to me and to my son.”

They lead similar lifestyles, and Cassie loves horses as much as he does. “If you don’t want that life, it’s hard to be married to someone who does," Colton explains.

Now, the farmer and his could-be wife-to-be are living together, and will "probably get married" (his words). He even jokes that he would have fellow FWAW romantic Jay officiate the wedding when that day comes.

In the end, Farmer John ended up choosing Claire, and Farmer Matt chose Chelsi. Both of these fellas are still with their chosen women. Farmer Jay picked Grace, but sadly, they didn’t work out.