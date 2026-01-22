Farmer Wants a Wife’s farmer Matt Warren may have just given fans a soft launch of his new relationship on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Warren was at the San Diego Rodeo when photos surfaced on his social media of a woman he was spending a lot of time with.

What Happened to Farmer Wants a Wife Couple Matt Warren + Chelsi Davis?

Back in the fall, fans started to speculate that Warren and his reality TV girlfriend Chelsi Davis had broke up. Neither were following each other on Instagram anymore, nor did they share photos of each other on social media.

Now, we can’t confirm this new women is the fingerlime and avocado farmers girlfriend. But we can confirm that he isn’t dating Davis anymore.

Is Farmer Wants a Wife Star Matt Warren Dating Somebody New?

Back to those Instagram posts from the rodeo weekend in southern California. The event was hosted in the MLB San Diego Padres stadium, and Warren posted several photos of himself and moments with friends.

Fans were quick to notice that he tagged everyone except one woman throughout his posts.

In one of the photos you can see a women with a black cowboy hat on, looking down at the tacos the pair were eating. She later appears in another post of the pair in a pedicab with friends.

Thanks to the internet and a photo Warren reposted, it seems to be the same girl that he is linking arms with while leaving the stadium.

Fellow farmer Jay Woods put the eyeball emojis in the comments, suggesting Warren just soft-launched a relationship.

No official word from Warren on if these two are official.

What we know about Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4?

Season 4 has not been confirmed, but host Kimberly Williams Paisley did put out a call for single farmers at the end of the Season 3 finale.

