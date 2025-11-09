Farmer Wants A Wife's Jordyn Mallory was one of the two final standing ladies vying for farmer Matt Warren’s heart. Sadly, Mallory’s story on the show would end not in romance, but rather heartbreak.

However, since the show, the country singer has found love! Her new man even has a farming background.

The Nashville local hard-launched her relationship with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain on Thursday (November 6th). Fans didn't just get one photo of the two together -- they got several!

The new couple was there to celebrate the NASCAR Awards in Phoenix, Ariz.

“NASCAR Awards,” she captions the post. “So proud of you.”

The first photo is of the couple at the NASCAR awards. Several more follow, documenting the couple's time together so far.

Per the post, they’ve gone to a NFL Titans game. She’s attending his races, and other various photos show the two getting cozy together.

Who is NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain?

Ross Chastain began his NASCAR career in the Truck and Xfinity Series before earning his full-time spot in the Cup Series.

He’s secured multiple Cup Series wins and a reputation as one of the sport’s most aggressive drivers. He currently competes for Trackhouse Racing, where he’s become a consistent contender and fan favorite.

Per his official website, he's also an eighth generation watermelon farmer!

Friend and fellow Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Chelsi Davis was one of the first to comment on the post. Warren chose her in the end, but it’s clear that the ladies are still friends!

Mallory still ended up finding a farmer technically, which makes this even better.

Season Four of Farmer Wants A Wife has yet to be announced, but for Mallory, she’s diving into her musical career. Her latest song, “Bless Your Heart," is out now.