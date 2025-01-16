‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 3: Meet the Farmers

It's time to saddle up for Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Four farmers are looking for love this season, and in addition to single ladies visiting the fellas' farms, the group will also attend dating mixers held in Tennessee, Texas and Alabama.

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife starts March 20 at 9PM ET on FOX. Until then, fans can binge previous seasons on Hulu, Fox.com and Tubi. The network happily shares in a press release that Season 2's Mitchell Kolinsky and Nathan Smothers are still in love with Sydney Errera and Taylor BeDell, respectively.

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley will host Season 3. So, who are the farmers that are looking for love? Here’s all you need to know about the Season 3 cast.

Meet the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 Farmers:

John Sansone

Sansone is a 25-year-old farmer from St. Louis, Missouri. He's got 170-acres of soy, corn and wheat fields to his name. In addition to being a farmer, he's also a law student!

According to People, Sansone comes from a big family, and his farm dates back to his great-grandfather.

“John is eager to find his life partner so he can continue the farming legacy and his grandfather can bear witness to the next, most important chapter of his life!” People notes.

On Instagram, Sansone posts many snapshots of his family, as well as time spent outdoors and hunting.

Jay Woods

Just south of farmer John, meet Jay from Florence, Alabama. This 25 year-old is a hay and cattle farmer who's working on a 515-acre farm.

On Instagram, Woods often takes followers along what the day-in-the-life of a cattle farmer looks like,

Like Sansone, Woods' farm is passed down over generations. He didn’t set out to become a farmer — he pivoted after a football injury at Duke cut his sports career short.

“While Jay felt pressure playing college football, it's nothing compared to the massive pressure his mom's been putting on him lately asking about grandbabies,” People writes.

"Jay’s looking for a kind-hearted, refined, confident woman who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty on the farm!"

Matt Warren

Coined this season's "fairytale Prince Charming," this West Coast farmer is the oldest of the four at 30 years old. Warren's farm sits next to the Pacific Ocean, where he is a first generation avocado and exotic fruit farmer, farming in Morro Bay, though he's originally from San Luis Obispo.

His 132-acre farm is run by Warren, his brother and his brother’s family. Warren wasn’t always in the farming business: He was working in real estate when his sister-in-law's parents died tragically. He's been by his brother's side ever since.

“Matt is looking for someone active and family-oriented who can keep up with the fun of the fruit farming lifestyle," People shares.

On social media, followers can find the proud uncle posting photos of life on the farm and his nephews often.

Colton Hendricks

Hendricks is not only looking for a wife, but also a mother for his 2-year-old son. A FWAW press release notes that he's a "cheeky charmer with a witty sense of humor."

The 28-year-old lives in Mena, Arkansas, where he works as a cattle rancher and horse trainer. Hendricks' dream for the future involves a big family, so he's looking for a woman who desires children, as well.

“His upbringing on a farm instilled in him the value of hard work, as he spent his early years there alongside his dad,” People reports. "Love, family and ranching are Colton's top priorities."