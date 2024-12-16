Billboard’s Most-Played Country Song of 2024 May Surprise You

The most played song on country radio in 2024 tied a record for most consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Billboard just released the year-end Country Airplay Songs list which includes the 100 most-played songs on country radio. It's a list measured in audience impressions, meaning a spin in Dallas is worth more than one in rural Montana because more people are there to hear it in big cities.

The gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is significant.

Typically, songs that peak early in the year rank higher on this year-end list than those released in the summer or fall.

A full list of the most-played songs from 1946 to 2024 is available below.

Morgan Wallen was the No. 1 airplay artist.

What Was the Most-Played Country Song of 2024?

Nate Smith's "World on Fire" started the year at No. 1 and it remained there for 10 consecutive weeks. That was more than enough to ensure he had the most-played country song of 2024.

Mediabase also lists "World on Fire" as No. 1. The Billboard chart has "World on Fire" with nearly 100 million more audience impressions than the No. 2 song, "I Had Some Help."

The Top 5 looks like this:

Nate Smith, "World on Fire" Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), "I Had Some Help" Warren Zeiders, "Pretty Little Poison" Bailey Zimmerman, "Where It Ends" Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), "Save Me"

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is at No. 8, although it was the No. 1 digital song. A full 10 percent of the Top 50 include Morgan Wallen, either as primary or secondary artist.

Coincidentally, Smith bookends this list, as "Drinkin' Buddies" — his song with Lee Brice and Hailey Whitters — comes in at No. 100.