Nate Smith was proud to share a vulnerable side of himself on Monday (Feb. 10).

With a side-by-side photo that shows a current photo of him next to an older shot, the "World on Fire" singer tells fans he's been on a weight loss journey and has lost 50 lbs. so far.

“50 lbs lighter baby,” Smith writes. He seems to credit his brother Kyle Smith — who has a diet cookbook — for the help. "Shoutout to @tastyshreds for the help! I love you little brother so much."

The country singer's goal was a whole year in the making. Ahead of the 2024 CMA Awards, Smith opened up to Taste of Country's Evan Paul about how excited he was of himself thus far.

“I’ve lost some weight, and that’s my favorite thing of the year (2024),” he said last fall. “If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything."

He did joke that there was a certain bonus to losing some pounds: I don’t sweat as much when I’m tying my boots."

“Everyone is asking how I lost weight," Smith says via Instagram Stories. “I didn’t do Ozempic, I didn’t do anything weird like that."

He explains that a calorie deficit helped him slim down: "It turns out if you eat less food, you actually lose weight. Putting the fork down and just going for it is how you do it."

His brother specializes in crafting low calorie, high protein meals for clients, including Nate.

The comments section of Smith's post about reaching this milestone is flooded with encouragement and congratulations, even from fellow country stars.

“Dude you are always a stud, proud of you man,” Brett Eldredge writes.

Smith is currently out on his Through the Smoke Tour.