Nate Smith took to social media after Charlie Kirk's death and shared a divisive message, telling fans, “I don’t care what you think anymore.”

Amid America’s current political divisiveness, some country artists are keeping their views private, while others are using their platforms to openly express their beliefs and the causes they support.

The “World on Fire” singer posted two separate updates about his political views to his Instagram following Kirk’s death.

The first was one of his songs, paired with the caption:

“This is no longer the time to be afraid. We don’t have to hide who we are anymore or hold back what is right. If we are hated for speaking the truth, we can never go wrong. I sing about wearing my heart on my sleeve, so let me introduce myself: Hi, my name is Nate. I love Jesus, I’m a conservative, I love America, and I like making music that touches lives.”

Just a day later, Smith returned to Instagram to post an emotional series of photos.

Smith’s next post was captioned:

“This week was one none of us will ever forget. Continue to join me in prayer for the Kirk family. America truly is grieving. However, what I witnessed over the last few days has shown me a strength in America that moves me to tears. I’ve seen boldness, courage, and an unapologetic approach to standing firm on the side of truth. America is alive and well, friends. Let’s continue to make it great again. 🇺🇸”

Among the comments was Brittany Aldean, who left six prayer-hand emojis, a remark that has received more than 700 likes.

The accompanying photo carousel included images of Smith wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, publicly sharing his political alignment with fans.

Get our free mobile app

This choice carries some risk, as political statements can sometimes prompt strong reactions from fans or even cause shifts in support.

Regardless of political affiliation, some may view Smith’s decision to speak openly about his beliefs as an exercise of his right to free speech.

Where is Nate Smith From?

Nate Smith hails from the small town of Paradise, California, which has a population of about 5,000.

Is Nate Smith Married?

Nate Smith was previously married but is now divorced.