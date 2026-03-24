Jeff Webb, a towering figure in the cheerleading world and an early mentor to the late Charlie Kirk, has died. He was 76.

Webb, the founder of Varsity Spirit, died following injuries sustained in a recent accident, according to multiple reports.

Varsity Spirit confirmed his death, honoring the man widely credited with helping shape modern cheerleading.

“Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading,” the company shared. “His impact has built a community that will continue to inspire generations to come.”

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According to an email obtained by Cheer Daily, Webb suffered a fall while playing pickleball roughly two weeks before his death.

He reportedly sustained a severe head injury, and his family later decided to remove him from life support.

A Lasting Impact on Cheerleading

Webb founded Varsity Spirit in 1974 and went on to build one of the most influential organizations in the cheerleading industry.

Over the decades, he helped transform cheerleading into a global, multi-billion-dollar sport and also served as president of the International Cheer Union.

“Jeff played a pivotal role in shaping cheerleading as it exists today,” a Varsity Spirit spokesperson said. “His contributions helped grow the sport both in the United States and globally.”

Connection to Charlie Kirk

Beyond his impact in sports, Webb was also an early mentor to Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

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The organization shared a tribute following Webb’s death, calling him “a visionary who helped shape generations of young leaders” and noting that he was “a dear friend” to both the group and Kirk.

Webb had previously spoken about his relationship with Kirk, whom he met in his mid-20s, describing him as charismatic and driven.

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Remembering His Legacy

In addition to his professional achievements, Webb is remembered by those close to him for his leadership and influence across multiple generations.

He is survived by his wife, Gina; his children, Jeffrey and Caroline; his brother, Greg; his sister, Jenna; and two grandchildren.