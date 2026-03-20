Chuck Norris' final social media post came on his birthday, and the actor didn't just look fit and healthy, he confirmed it.

On March 10, the 86-year-old shared video of him sparring with a boxing partner. "I don't age. I level up," he said in the video and wrote in the caption.

Chuck Norris died at age 86 on March 19.

Family confirmed the news on social media and son Dakota remembered him as the "Greatest father God could have ever given me."

Norris is best remembered for action movies from the 1970s and '80s and for starring in CBS' Walker, Texas Ranger.

The actor and martial arts legend seems to be taking it to his partner. He shows no mercy in a makeshift ring that looks to be in front of a Hawaii home (he died in Kauai).

Related: Chuck Norris' Best Movie and TV Roles

"I’m 86 today!" Norris shares. "Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young."

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time."

This next part offers the clue.

"I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love," he writes. "Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know."

Chuck Norris Cause of Death

Social media posts shared by family don't reveal a cause of death. In fact, the family says they'll try to keep the circumstances around his death private.

His gratitude for good health as well as the death being described as "sudden" seems to eliminate a number of common-to-old-age conditions. Fans also know that Norris was hospitalized a day or two before his death for a medical emergency. At the time, TMZ said Norris was in good spirits, but the family didn't confirm that.

Instead, they simply thanked fans for the prayers.

Chuck Norris' Wife and Family

In addition to his wife Gena (m. 1998), Norris leaves behind his children Mike, Dina, Eric, Daniel and Dakota.