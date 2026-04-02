Chuck Norris' family says there's been a stark uptick of AI-generated misinformation about the actor since his death last month.

Now, they're asking fans not to believe or share the things they might read online about Norris' life and death.

Chuck Norris died at age 86 on March 19.

Family confirmed the news on social media and son Dakota remembered him as the "Greatest father God could have ever given me."

Norris is best remembered for action movies from the 1970s and '80s and for starring in CBS' Walker, Texas Ranger.

Chuck Norris' Family Speaks Out On Misinformation After His Death

The family shared a statement to Norris' Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Apr. 1.)

"We are aware that since Chuck's passing, there have been a number of AI-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history, and who was present," they wrote.

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The family stresses that those claims are "entirely untrue," offering false information about "past medical issues" and "false narratives surrounding family relationships."

How Did Chuck Norris Die?

The Norris family hasn't shared the acting legend's cause of death. In fact, they've said they wish to keep the circumstances private.

Read More: Chuck Norris' Real-Life Military History Explained

That's part of what makes false reports about Norris' health and death so damaging. The family requested that fans "do not believe or share" any information that doesn't come directly from an official source.

"Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers," the statement concluded.

Read More: What Chuck Norris' Final Note To Fans Says About His Cause of Death

Norris' final Instagram post was on March 10. Norris appeared fit and healthy, and showed him sparring with a boxing partner. He also expressed his gratitude for being in "good health."

That, combined with the death being described as "sudden," seems to eliminate a number of causes of death common to old age.

How Common is AI Misinformation About a Celebrity?

AI-generated posts and videos that share false or misleading information about a celebrity are very common. Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton have all spoken out recently about being targets.

Read More: Reba McEntire Responds to Dolly Parton's Health Post

Celebrities deaths are frequent targets, too.

Earlier this week, after musician Jon Dee Graham died, his family had to make a post similar to Norris' family's asking fans not to believe the misinformation they see online.