Just days after Texas-based guitarist and songwriter Jon Dee Graham's death, his family shared a statement in response to false rumors and speculation about how and why he died.

They also condemned the AI-generated false narratives that have been circulating about the musical legend, who died on Friday (March 27) at the age of 67.

How Did Jon Dee Graham Die?

"Given the fact that he is a public figure, we wanted to let people know that Jon Dee passed away due to a fall," the statement reads. "His body was under a lot of strain from the surgeries."

"From what we have been able to deduce he was letting the dog out and fell. He died instantly according to the Medical Examiner, who only had to do a CT scan on him," the statement continues.

The family hopes to set the record straight, since they said they've seen a number of false reports online about the musician's cause of death.

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"There have been a bunch of AI videos speculating [about] Jon Dee's death (INSANE that people are doing that for clicks)," they wrote.

What Else Did Jon Dee Graham's Family Say About His Death?

News of Graham's death came over the weekend from his family, who shared an emotional and raw statement about the tragedy.

"He was loved by so many people and touched so many people with his music, his kindness and his endless sense of humor," that statement reads. "This morning he died after we waited outside for EMS to try to revive him, the cardinals, that he loved so much, suddenly came in droves and were chirping. Some say that means the angels are here."

Graham's family said that memorial and tribute information will be forthcoming, after they've had a little more space to process their grief.

"For now, please give our family time and space," they wrote. "...Thank you for loving him."

Who Was Jon Dee Graham?

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Jon Dee Graham became a member of rock group The Skunks in the late 1970s, where he opened for bands such as The Clash and the Ramones, according to KUT.

The following decade, he joined The True Believers, a group at the forefront of the alt-country cowpunk movement.

Graham performed with artists like John Hiatt, Patty Griffin and James McMurtry, and he also released 10 albums as a solo artist. He was inducted into the Austin Music Hall of Fames three times over — once with the Skunks, once with the True Believers and once as a solo artist — and was named Austin Musician of the Year during SXSW in 2006.

Graham suffered significant health challenges in his later years, and underwent four spinal surgeries in the year before his death.