Reba McEntire Responds to Dolly Parton’s Health Post

Reba McEntire saw Dolly Parton's health update and immediately set a couple things straight.

First, McEntire made it clear she wasn't fooled by AI-generated photos that show her at Parton's bedside. The 70-year-old also let her friend know she's praying for her.

McEntire also let fans know she's not pregnant.

Wait ... what?!

"You tell ‘em Dolly. That AI mess has got us doing all kind of crazy things," McEntire says to begin a new Instagram video.

"You’re out there dying. I’m out there having a baby. Well, both of us know you’re too young and I’m too old for any of that kind of nonsense."

In case you hadn't seen the image of McEntire by Parton's supposed deathbed or the Happy's Place star with a baby bump, she shows you. Both are fakes.

"But you better know I’m praying for you. I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see you soon," she says to close.

McEntire has been pumping out social media content from the set of Happy's Place, her NBC sitcom set to resume on Nov. 7. She's also a coach on The Voice on NBC.

