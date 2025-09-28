Dolly Parton has postponed her six-date engagement in Las Vegas until 2026.

The country legend cited "health issues" when she broke the news to her fans.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Parton said in a statement shared to social media.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she continued.

Parton explained that she'll still be working on her other various projects, but she won't be able to rehearse for her Las Vegas dates as she recuperates from the procedures. "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you," she added.

She also assured fans that she has no interest in stepping away from music altogether.

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she emphasized.

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," Parton continued. "I love you and thank you for understanding."

Despite the sad circumstances, Parton still cracked a joke. "It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!" she said.

What Health Issues is Dolly Parton Facing?

Parton didn't specify what kind of procedures she'll undergo, or what conditions they'll address.

Earlier this month, she missed a planned appearance at Dollywood due to a kidney stone which caused an infection.

In a video statement for fans gathered at that event, the singer explained that she stayed home on doctors' advice instead of traveling to be with them that day. She also told them not to worry.

"I'll be back just as quick as I can. Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be okay," she assured them.

What Concert Dates Did Dolly Parton Reschedule? What Are the New Dates?

Announced in June, Parton's Las Vegas mini-residency was set to consist of six dates across the first two weeks of December. She booked her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

These shows marked the singer's first run of full concerts since her 2016 Pure & Simple Tour.

The new dates will take place in September 2026, and all tickets purchased will be valid on those dates.

The rescheduled dates will take place on Sept. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25 and 26.