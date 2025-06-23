Dolly Parton is headed to Las Vegas! The glamorous country veteran will brings her biggest songs to the bright lights of Sin City this December for a mini residency.

Dolly: Live in Las Vegas is scheduled for a brief engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show has six dates plotted on the calendar during the first two weeks of December.

The concert event marks Parton's first extended run in Las Vegas in 32 years.

Fans can expect to hear Parton's biggest hits including "9 to 5", "Jolene", "I Will Always Love You" and more.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement," Parton says in a statement. "I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

Dolly Parton's 2025 Live in Las Vegas Show Dates:

Thursday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 13

Parton will also be offering fans an unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Various ticket packages include photos with Parton, an onstage tour, a deluxe gift set and even access to Dolly's Rhinestone Lounge, which appears to be a VIP area for select guests.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday June 25 at 1PM ET.

Country Music's Mini Las Vegas Residencies

These short Las Vegas stints appear to be growing in popularity among country artists. Thomas Rhett is doing another brief visit to the Strip after a successful run in 2024. He will be performing back-to-back shows at the Fontainebleau on Oct. 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, Riley Green is also trying his hand at a short round of shows in Vegas: He'll be at the Resorts World on Dec. 12 and 13.

In other Vegas news, Kenny Chesney just announced he will be reprising his residency at The Sphere next summer. He had a successful first run at the iconic venue in June.