Riley Green Booked for Two-Night Stop at Resorts World Las Vegas

Riley Green is planning a two-night-only stop at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre this December.

He'll play back-to-back nights in the city, in a similar format and structure to other artists who've done more extended residencies at this and other similar Las Vegas venues.

But while artists residencies typically give fans dozens of dates to choose from, Green's Vegas show only features two chances to attend.

Those chances will be on Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13, which also happen to mark the last two days of this year's National Finals Rodeo Season.

The singer's Vegas stay will also take place the month after he wraps his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour, and fans buying tickets to see him at Resorts World Theatre can expect the same hits and special live moments that he packed into that set list.

In 2025, Green's performances have been more in-demand than ever before, fueled by hits like "Worst Way" and his duet with Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me."

He's also become a bit of a country sex symbol, thanks in part to his recently-departed mustache and a spate of romance rumors linking him both to Langley and to another country star, Megan Moroney.

This summer, Green's Damn Country Music Tour is continuing to roll across the country. Tickets for his Vegas shows, including general admission as well as VIP seats, will go on sale beginning Friday (June 20) at 10AM PT.

He's not the only artist planning a short stay in Vegas this winter: Thomas Rhett has also booked four nights at the city's BleauLive Theater, one of which overlaps with a date Green is playing.