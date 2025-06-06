Riley Green Confirms His Relationship Status

It does not look like Riley Green loves anyone at the moment.

The singer with the most relationship rumors in country music says he's single. Actually, he had a little fun with the question.

"I find out who I’m dating weekly on social media,” he tells Bev Rainey of Westwood One's Country Nights With Bev Rainey show.

As Riley Green and Ella Langley's song "You Look Like You Love Me" became popular, rumors of a romance began popping up.

Langley told Taste of Country they were not dating last fall, but the rumors persisted.

More recently, fans have wanted to link him to Megan Moroney.

“I’m not (dating anyone)," Green says.

"I’m rumored to have dated a lot of people. I kind of understand that. People always long for that Tim and Faith, Johnny and June, George and Tammy thing," he admits. "Me and Ella have two giant songs together, and I think fans want to believe that what you’re singing about is real.”

There was never much hard evidence of a Green and Langley romance, and both parties have as much as played coy about it.

Moroney, however, was a little cheeky recently: Beneath a TikTok video of a fan singing one of her songs, she commented, "Need the shirt."

See if you can spot why that's a big deal.

Fans and media have been asking Green about who he's dating since he debuted in 2018. He hasn't shared too much, but did walk a red carpet with a woman named Sophia Sansone in 2022.

Currently, Green's song "Worst Way" is doing nothing to turn people away from his romantic pursuits. The steamy love song made Taste of Country's list of the 10 Best Country Songs of Summer 2025 as the love song of the summer. A music video for the song may make you sweat.

Green and Langley performed at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Thursday (June 5).