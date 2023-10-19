Yes Riley Green Is Still Single, But …

Riley Green admits he's a bachelor, but scoffs at the idea that he's an eligible bachelor.

Green is this week's guest on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast.

His new Ain't My Last Rodeo album dropped last Friday (Oct. 13).

"Different 'Round Here," a duet with Luke Combs, is currently Top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Riley Green's Relationship History:

In April 2022, Green walked the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards with Sophia Sansone, and many believed the two were a couple. There's no photos of her on his social media pages (hers are private), but he's never really been one to offer details about about his love life.

attachment-Riley Green Sophia Sansone Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

During a visit with Taste of Country Nights, Green was asked if he is still one of country music's most eligible bachelors.

"I don't know about all that," he says. "I'm pretty ineligible in the sense of how busy I am on the road. I think that's why it's so tough to settle down. You're spending a couple days on the road — I don't know how many girls are okay with that."

Watch his response below and listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you podcast.

Road life has ruined many relationships, but the 35-year-old doesn't seem opposed to commitment. In fact, he just went all-in on a new roommate.

"I did get a dog. That's about the best I could do, the close as I've gotten," he says, laughing.

Maybe next year will be the year Green settles down? Don't count on it — he just announced his 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour with Tracy Lawrence.

Related: Riley Green Explains Why He Had to Cover a Tim McGraw Deep Cut

18 Celebrity Country Couples You Probably Forgot About Carrie Underwood is a part of this list, twice! So too is Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. See all the celebrity country couples that once were, until they broke up.