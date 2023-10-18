Riley Green knows of what Tim McGraw sings, so he just had to put his thumbprint on an under-appreciated deep cut from 2015.

The veteran country singer made "Damn Country Music" the title track to his album, but it never got sent to radio. It remains to be seen if Green takes the risk and pushes a ballad that repeats "damn" over and over again out there for maximum airplay.

It certainly makes for a great live moment, though, and that's part of the reason he chose to kick off Ain't My Last Rodeo with this track.

Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo album was released on Friday (Oct. 13).

Cary Barlowe, Josh Thompson and Jessi Alexander wrote "Damn Country Music." It was Alexander that introduced the song to Green.

Luke Combs and Jelly Roll are two featured artists on the "Different 'Round Here" singer's second studio album on BMLG.

"The world were in now, me especially — the change in my reality to having a record deal and playing shows — there's a lot about it that's a grind," Green tells Taste of Country. "It's the travel and being out on the road and away from home."

Later, he (unintentionally) emphasized his point. ToC Nights host Evan Paul asks if he's still one of country music's most eligible bachelors. Find the full interview in the audio player above, or by searching for Taste of Country Nights, On Demand on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast platform.

"I'm pretty ineligible in the sense of how busy I am out on the road," Green says. "I think that's why it's tough for me to settle down. You're spending a couple hundred days on the road — I don't know many girls that are okay with that."

Damn country music for making a love life so hard to come by. It's something McGraw knew well, and when you listen to Green's interpretation, it's hard to call it anything but personal.

The bad news is, that won't change in 2024 — not that Green's complaining. Getting to tour with his heroes (like Tracy Lawrence next year) is the best part of the job. As for regrets? Well, he's making progress.

"I did get a dog. That's the best I can do," Green says.

