Riley Green just added a long list of arenas and amphitheaters to his 2024 tour itinerary. The "Different 'Round Here" singer has announced his Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour, with special guest Tracy Lawrence.

The Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour begins on Feb. 22 in Pikeville, Ky., and runs through June 1 in Minneapolis.

Look for Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo album on Oct. 13.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Sept. 15. See a full list below.

Ella Langley will also join Green and Lawrence on tour.

The country veteran was a major influence for the younger singer growing up in Alabama. Green says he looks forward to watching the audience respond to songs like "Time Marches On" just as much as his own.

The bulk of the tour will focus on Southern states, but beginning in May, Green will head to California and up the West Coast to play venues with a 7,000-10,000 seat capacity. He's also scheduled to play Red Rocks Amphitheater, a venue that every artist has on their performance bucket list.

Ain't My Last Rodeo is Green's second full-length album, after Different 'Round Here in 2019.

Riley Green's 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour Dates:

Feb. 22 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Feb. 23 — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb. 24 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

March 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

March 2 — Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center

March 7 — Salen, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

March 8 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

March 9 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

March 21 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 22 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center

March 23 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 4 — Macon, Ga. @Macon Amphitheater

April 5 — Southhaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 6 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 18 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

April 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 20 — Simpsonville, S.C.. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

April 25 — Irving, Texas @ The Paviion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

April 27 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 1 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues *

May 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park *

May 9 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

May 10 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre

May 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 16 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

May 17 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 18 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

May 21 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha *

May 31 — Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall *

June 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory *

*With Ella Langley only