Riley Green Announces 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour With Tracy Lawrence
Riley Green just added a long list of arenas and amphitheaters to his 2024 tour itinerary. The "Different 'Round Here" singer has announced his Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour, with special guest Tracy Lawrence.
- The Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour begins on Feb. 22 in Pikeville, Ky., and runs through June 1 in Minneapolis.
- Look for Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo album on Oct. 13.
- Tickets for most shows go on sale Sept. 15. See a full list below.
Ella Langley will also join Green and Lawrence on tour.
The country veteran was a major influence for the younger singer growing up in Alabama. Green says he looks forward to watching the audience respond to songs like "Time Marches On" just as much as his own.
The bulk of the tour will focus on Southern states, but beginning in May, Green will head to California and up the West Coast to play venues with a 7,000-10,000 seat capacity. He's also scheduled to play Red Rocks Amphitheater, a venue that every artist has on their performance bucket list.
Ain't My Last Rodeo is Green's second full-length album, after Different 'Round Here in 2019.
Riley Green's 2024 Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour Dates:
Feb. 22 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
Feb. 23 — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb. 24 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Feb. 29 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
March 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
March 2 — Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center
March 7 — Salen, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
March 8 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
March 9 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
March 21 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 22 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center
March 23 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
April 4 — Macon, Ga. @Macon Amphitheater
April 5 — Southhaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
April 6 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
April 18 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
April 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
April 20 — Simpsonville, S.C.. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
April 25 — Irving, Texas @ The Paviion at Toyota Music Factory
April 26 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
April 27 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 1 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues *
May 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park *
May 9 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
May 10 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre
May 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 16 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
May 17 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 18 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 21 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha *
May 31 — Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall *
June 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory *
*With Ella Langley only