Riley Green's injury after a fan threw a phone at his face onstage was actually pretty serious. The singer needed five stitches in his ear.

Green shared the aftermath of the incident on social media, posting a photo of his freshly stitched-up earlobe. "5 stitches later...all sewed up," he wrote.

Read More: Riley Green Injured When Fan Throws a Phone at Him Onstage

The close-up look at Green's injury also shows exactly where he got hit. It was a little hard to tell in the moment, as blood was trickling down the singer's jaw and neck as he finished up his set in Melbourne, Australia. But the stitches show that he pretty much took a direct hit to the earlobe.

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What Happened During Riley Green's Show in Australia?

Green was in the middle of performing when someone toward the front of the venue lobbed a cell phone at him. It was a direct hit.

Green immediately called for crew to turn the house lights up so that security could find the perpetrator and escort him out. They did, while the crowd booed. A couple of other fans even appeared to throw bottles at the phone-thrower's head as he was being marched out of the building.

The singer took a moment to thank the crowd, and then, basically, it was back to business as usual.

He didn't even seem to realize that he'd been injured until a crew member came out to wipe the blood off his neck.

"Damn, am I bleeding? Y'all see how tough I am?" Green joked from the stage.

What Did Riley Green Say After Being Hit With a Phone?

Aside from firmly calling for the phone-thrower to leave the show, Green didn't express much anger over the incident. In fact, he had quite a few jokes for the crowd, and for social media afterward.

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On Monday (March 16), Green joked that he planned to encourage everyone to use anti-theft phone chains — which connect a person's cell phone to their belt — at his next show.

"Passin these out at the door tonight," Green wrote in an Instagram Stories slide.

Where is Riley Green's Next Show?

Green will stay in Australia for a few more dates.

His next show is scheduled for Sydney, Australia on Tuesday night (March 17), and the event is sold out.