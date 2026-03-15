Riley Green sustained an injury to the neck and ear after a concertgoer threw a phone at his face during a show in Melbourne, Australia.

Right after the hit, Green worked to help security remove the person who threw the object. But he kept the show going, even though he was visibly bleeding. He even cracked some jokes about the incident later in his set.

Watch Riley Green Get Hit With a Phone Onstage

Green was in the middle of his show when someone toward the front of the stage lobbed a cell phone at him, and it was a direct hit.

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Fan-filmed video of the moment, slowed down, shows the phone connecting with the right part of the singer's jaw, neck and ear before it bounces to the ground.

Green immediately removed his guitar and moved toward the front of the stage, pointing toward where the flying phone came from.

But he didn't lose his temper: Instead, he calmly pointed out the man and asked security to escort him out as the crowd booed the phone-thrower and cheered for Green.

Another fan-filmed clip shows the offender being marched out of the venue by security. It looks like a couple other fans in the crowd threw some bottles at the man's head as he was on his way out.

What Did Riley Green Say After He Got Hit With a Phone Onstage?

After security resolved the incident, Green used the break from music to turn to the rest of the audience and thank them for coming to the show.

Then, a member of his team came out with a rag to wipe away the blood trickling down the singer's neck. Green didn't appear to have realized until then that the phone had broken skin.

"Damn, am I bleeding? Y'all see how tough I am?" he joked, cracking a smile.

And from there, basically, it was back to the music. He continued to occasionally crack jokes about the phone-thrower during his set. When Green's opening acts joined him onstage at the end of the show for a cover of "Dixieland Delight," Jake Worthington appeared onstage in a hard hat.

What Did Riley Green Say About His Injury After the Show?

Green nodded to the moment in an Instagram recap posted after the show, including the hashtag "#justtextmenexttime."

Those photos include shots of Green's bloodied ear, both onstage and backstage after the event.

Riley Green, Instagram Stories Riley Green, Instagram Stories loading...

He also shared a snapshot of medics tending to him on his Instagram Stories, joking "Gettin my ear pierced."

What Other Country Stars Have Gotten Hit By Fans Throwing Objects at Shows?

Multiple country stars have dealt with fans throwing objects onstage during their concerts. This often happens when a fan wants to give the item to the singer, or hopes the singer will sign the object and throw it back.

But sometimes — as was likely the case with Green's recent incident — the intention isn't so nice.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Not Amused After Fan Throws a Phone at Him

Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen have all dealt with getting hit by projectiles during their shows in recent years.

What's Next For Riley Green?

The show where Green was hit by a phone was the second of two sold-out nights in Melbourne that the singer played as part of the international leg of his Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

He'll continue his run in Australia with stops in Sydney and Ipswich, Queensland.