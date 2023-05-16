Riley Green has enlisted his country buddy Luke Combs for a brand new version of the title track of his debut album, "Different 'Round Here."

Originally released with the album in September of 2019, the song was written by Green, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. Although the original wasn't pushed to country radio as a single, the tune has a remained a fan favorite, and it's now getting an updated treatment with Combs.

The new version of the song stays true to the original with traditional-leaning country production (featuring a steel guitar solo near the bridge), but the addition of Combs' vocals gives the song a different energy.

Green begins the tune, singing the first verse and chorus before Combs comes in for the second. The two finish out the song together, preaching some of the traditional values of small-town America.

"Brave is 18 wearin' Army green / Truth is in the words, in red we read / Proud is what you say about where you're from / Heroes are daddies and mamas are love / Right is right and wrong is wrong / Yeah, we're doin' things a little different 'round here," they sing in the chorus.

Unlike the first iteration of the song, the new version featuring Combs will get its chance to shine on country radio as of May 15. Green announced the release of the collaboration on social media, calling it a "long time coming."

"Different Round Here feat. my buddy @lukecombs is out everywhere now. Thanks for joining me on this new version Luke… it’s been a long time comin. Y’all check it out."

Green is currently joining Combs as an opener on his World Tour.

