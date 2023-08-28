Riley Green Announces New Album, ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’

Riley Green's next studio album has some real country star power. The country singer's second full-length album will feature Luke Combs and Jelly Roll, plus a Tim McGraw cover.

Look for Green's new album Ain't My Last Rodeo at digital retailers and digital streaming providers on Oct. 13. It's the follow-up to Different 'Round Here, a project that featured his Platinum-certified hit "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." That song was inspired by his grandfathers, and this new album will include two like it.

Find a full tracklist for Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo below.

Songs of note on the new album include his current radio single "Different 'Round Here" with Combs; a Jelly Roll collaboration called "Copenhagen in a Cadillac" and a cover of McGraw's "Damn Country Music" from a 2015 album of the same name.

Additionally, the self-written "My Last Rodeo" was inspired by one of the final conversations Green had with his Grandaddy Buford before his death. "Mississippi or Me" was inspired by the singer's love of the outdoors, as taught to him by his Grandaddy Lyndon.

Green had teased several other songs during live shows or on social media in recent years.

Riley Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo Tracklist:

1. "Damn Country Music" (Jessi Alexander, Cary Barlowe, Josh Thompson)

2. "They Don't Make 'Em Like That No More" (Riley Green, Chris Lidsey, Aimee Mayo)

3. "Mississippi or Me" (Green, Tyler Reeve, Thompson)

4. "Different 'Round Here" (Feat. Luke Combs) (Green, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton)

5. "Ain't Like I Can Hide It" (Green, Chris DuBois, Bobby Pinson)

6. "Copenhagen in a Cadillac" (Feat. Jelly Roll) (Green, Erik Dylan Wyatt McCubbin)

7. "Damn Good Day to Leave" (Green, Dylan, Singleton, Nick Walsh)

8. "My Last Rodeo" (Green)

9. "Workin' on Me" (Green, Rhett Akins, Montana)

10. "Raised Up Right" (Green, Jeremy Bussey, DuBois, Lynn Hutton)

11. "God Made a Good Ol' Boy" (Green, Dylan, McCubbin, Singleton)

12. "Ain't My Damn to Give" (Green, Tucker Beathard, Ben Simonetti, Singleton)