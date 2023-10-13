11 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Oct. 7-13)

11 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Oct. 7-13)

A superstar collaboration leads the new country songs this week, while a hitmaking traditionalist has one of the best new albums.

This week's list of new country music releases features EPs from Charlie Worsham and songwriter Nicolle Galyon, plus full-length albums from Riley Green, Kylie Morgan and more. You'll also find several new songs, including a smash ballad from Chris Stapleton.

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan's new duet may highlight this week's new music drop. "Cowboys and Plowboys" is their long-awaited collab, and it looks to be headed to country radio.

George Birge and Wade Bowen also dropped off new songs. Scroll down to listen. This list of new country songs and albums released this week (Oct. 7-13) will be updated if something else drops on Friday, or if we missed something.

Charlie Worsham, Compadres EP

Warner Music Nashville
Chris Stapleton, "It Takes a Woman"

George Birge and Raelynn, "Whiskey Go 'Round"

Jon Pardi + Luke Bryan, "Cowboys and Plowboys"

July Moon, July Moon EP

Kristy Benjamin
Kylie Morgan, Making It Up as I Go

EMI Nashville
Margo Price, Strays II

Alysse Gafkjen
Nicolle Galyon, Second Wife EP

Sons & Daughters
Pillbox Patti, Florida (Deluxe Version)

Monument Records
Riley Green, Ain't My Last Rodeo

BMLG Records
Wade Bowen, "Cowboy Kid"

