Jon Pardi’s Wife Bares Her Baby Bump in Bikini — See the Dreamy Photo!

The countdown is on until Jon Pardi and his wife Summer become parents of two this year, which means it's time for some dreamy photo shoots documenting the mom-to-be's growing baby bump.

Summer shared a first peek into a photo shoot on Thursday (March 21), hopping on social media to post a black-and-white shot of her wearing ethereal white lingerie and matching cowboy hat.

Of course, the star of the show is the bump itself, and Summer cradles the top of her belly with one hand in the image.

"Do we think baby girl #2 will come out looking like me or will we have another spitting image of her daddy," Summer jokingly asks her followers in the caption of her post.

The Pardis first announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 in January, and shortly thereafter, they shared a simple sex reveal to let fans know that they're welcoming another daughter.

When she arrives, the new baby will join big sister Presley, who turned one year old in February.

Summer occasionally shares more details about her pregnancy on social media, including in Q&As with followers. Several weeks ago, she answered questions about baby No. 2, including how surprised she and Pardi were when they found out in October that they were pregnant after only a month of trying.

That's a completely different experience than the couple had the first time around. The Pardis tried to get pregnant for a couple of years before conceiving their first child — they'd even gone to see some doctors about pursuing medicated options for conception. However, instead, they decided to take a break from the process — and immediately got pregnant with Presley.